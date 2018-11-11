Doctors Run NRA Off The Road With 'This IS My Lane' Responses

The NRA is the just the one to give advice to doctors, right? Certainly any doctor worth their salt would take guidance from the richest and most powerful manufacturers and lobbyists of killing machines super seriously, no?

No. Doctors — pediatricians and emergency room doctors in particular — and the NRA have a fairly adversarial relationship, lately, the former regarding the latter as a genuine threat to public health. Many pediatricians want the right to ask parents screening questions about whether or not there are guns in the household, seeing it as a real danger to their tiny patients. Florida went so far as to pass a law that forbade them from doing it. That law was overturned, but the NRA and the Dickey Amendment (passed by Congress) continues to have a stranglehold on even basic research: the Centers for Disease Control has not been allowed to conduct research on gun violence as a public health issue.

Doctors are getting bolder, though. According to NBC News,

Doctors and medical officials have increasingly taken on gun violence as a public health issue. Last month, the American College of Physicians issued new guidelines for doctors to follow in helping protect patients from firearms dangers, and published several reports on gun violence in its flagship publication, the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The NRA was not happy.

Someone should tell self-important anti-gun doctors to stay in their lane. Half of the articles in Annals of Internal Medicine are pushing for gun control. Most upsetting, however, the medical community seems to have consulted NO ONE but themselves. https://t.co/oCR3uiLtS7 — NRA (@NRA) November 7, 2018

Oh, really? Let's hear from the doctors and health care workers.

I’m an ER doctor in the city with the highest rate of shootings per population in our country. My ED averages 2 GSWs per day and my children’s hospital sees more GSWs than any other children’s hospital in the country. This is my lane. Every. Day. #Docs4GunSense — Kristen Mueller, MD (@KMueller_MD) November 8, 2018

Do you have any idea how many bullets I pull out of corpses weekly? This isn’t just my lane. It’s my fucking highway. https://t.co/48S9UIFaV2

I am an ex Army Ranger and combat veteran and have seen death up close and now trying to save lives in the ED. This is my lane and I own it. #ThisisMyLane — Scott Sparks (@EDsparkyur) November 10, 2018

Hey @NRA, have you ever had to look a mother in the eye and tell her “I’m sorry, we did everything we could, but your child died” after they were shot? Because I have. Preventing gun violence is completely in my lane. No one should EVER hear that. #PedsICU #PedsAnes #thisismylane — Elizabeth Laverriere, MD, MPH (@DrElizabethL) November 9, 2018

Dear @NRA,

This is what a GSW to the heart looks like. This is not survivable. This could be the heart of anyone; man or woman, the innocent or the guilty, young or old, the god-fearing or the secular.

But no matter who it is, it’s preventable. That’s why we speak.#ThisISMyLane pic.twitter.com/eWIsAMgvUZ — DrWolfe_Forensics (@DrWolfeMD) November 10, 2018

Asked a 6 year old today what he would do if he found a gun while playing at a friend's house. He said he'd grab it and play with it. His mom was shocked. I wasn't. It was the most important thing I talked about at his well visit. #ThisisMyLane #tweetiatrician #NRA — Deborah Greenhouse (@greenhousemd) November 10, 2018

.@NRA says docs should “stay in [our] lane.



My lane is a pregnant woman shot in a moment of rage by her partner. She survived because the baby stopped the bullet. Have you ever had to deliver a shattered baby? #ThisisMyLane . What’s yours? #Docs4GunSense — Stephanie Bonne (@scrubbedin) November 9, 2018

Shall I go on? I could. I could go on and on. But I won't. You can, though. Go to Twitter and search the hashtag, #ThisISMyLane. Just be sure to have an empty stomach and a full box of tissues.

Oh and pro-tip to Ann Coulter: don't try to latch on to the NRA's already slammed tweet in a sad attempt to be relevant.

Emergency room doctors pull cue balls, vines & gummy bears out of human orifices every week. That doesn't make them experts on pool, horticulture or chewy candy. https://t.co/EdksEGDnCx — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 10, 2018

Because you're not smart enough to escape this level of burn.

Hi, Satan! I'm an ER doc. If you add up every gummy bear, cue ball, or copy of your shitty books Ive pulled out of orifices, it doesnt even approach the number of moms Ive had to tell their kids are dead from guns. Stick w/the xenophobia+racism youre so good at and GTFO our lane. https://t.co/HaAH2ZNXhR — Rick Pescatore, DO (@Rick_Pescatore) November 10, 2018

I've seen a lot of things stuck in rectums...but, gummy bears? What does Ann Coulter do in her spare time? https://t.co/H1bLq406WW — Cedric Dark, MD, MPH (@RealCedricDark) November 11, 2018