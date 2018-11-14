As FL Recount Races Toward Deadline, Vote Counting Machines Overheat

The recount deadline for three major races is tomorrow afternoon, but according to CNN reporter Rosa Flores, that's not looking good.

"Technical difficulties are putting election workers on the spot. Old, overheated and overstressed machines malfunctioned and now the county will need redo its recount. That doesn't sound good, Rosa," John Berman said.

"That sounds like just par for the course, John. Good morning. As you mentioned, Broward and Palm Beach counties have been the two counties plagued with most of the controversy and one day before the deadline is no exception," Flores said.

"In Palm Beach County, overheated, old malfunctioning machines are causing them to recount the recount. You heard that right. they lost one day's worth of work and now they are having to fly in technicians and staff are working 24/7. The supervisor there said she will never complete all three state-wide recounts, only the Senate race. We will look out for that tomorrow.

"Here in Broward County, the supervisor of elections suggesting she might step down after reporters asked about a tweet by Jeb Bush contemplating her removal. She is saying she will meet the deadline. We have seen a slew of lawsuits in the recount, you should know at least one of them filed by the Democrats in Tallahassee, and the hearing is today and here's what is being argued: That the state law that requires that the signature in a mail-in ballot matched the registered signature is unconstitutional.

"John and Alisyn, buckle your safety belts because we have one more day and if you know anything about Florida, anything can happen."