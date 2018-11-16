George Conway: I'd Move To Australia Before Voting For Trump Again

George Conway told Michael Isikoff of Yahoo News he doesn't feel comfortable as a Republican anymore, it's become a "personality cult" and he'd leave the country instead of voting for Trump again.

He sounds like a liberal commentator on our pages with that remark (although our readers prefer Canada). I will say that Sydney, Australia is a beautiful place -- I toured there in 2003.

Mr. Conway will get much more attention for this interview than all the rest of his tweets, even after starting a conservative group called Checks and Balances, to speak out against Trump's constitutional dereliction.

George tried to make believe he started the group over "timeless principles" instead of the erratic and despicable behavior of his wife's boss.

And he does agree with many conservative policies and judges progressives recoil from, but he loathes Trump, so there's that.

Conway said, “I don’t feel comfortable being a Republican anymore -- I think the Republican Party has become something of a personality cult.”

As for Trump himself, Conway said: “My view is, he was the lesser evil” compared to Clinton. Asked if he still felt that way, Conway hesitated. “I don’t know. I don’t know,” he said. “If faced with the choice again, I’d probably move to Australia.”

Will Kellyanne Conway join you?

This is more than just spouses disagreeing. George is undermining Trump's presidency at every turn.

He cited as a prime example: a recent Trump tweet criticizing then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for bringing indictments against two “very popular” Republican congressmen — Duncan Hunter and Collins — on corruption charges “just ahead of the midterms.” The idea that the president would be commenting on legal indictments in such crass political terms stunned Conway. “I was appalled,” he said. “It was appalling. We’re talking about someone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States, and to criticize the Attorney General for permitting justice to ba e done without regard to political party is very disturbing.”

It's a very long interview but worth a listen.