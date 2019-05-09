White House Mounts Yet Another Assault On Checks And Balances

Are we concerned yet? Do we think something truly dangerous is happening or is this just more Trump being Trump, nothing to worry about?

Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent lower courts from imposing nationwide injunctions against the president’s policies.

Pence complained Wednesday in a speech to the Federalist Society that federal district courts have imposed more nationwide injunctions against Trump than the first 40 presidents combined. On Tuesday, an appeals court lifted such an injunction against a Trump policy that allows immigration authorities to force some migrants seeking asylum to wait in Mexico while their cases are adjudicated.

“A Supreme Court Justice has to convince four of his colleagues to uphold a nationwide injunction -- but a single district court judge can issue one, effectively preventing the duly-elected president of the United States from fulfilling his constitutional duties,” Pence said in prepared remarks. “This judicial obstruction is unprecedented.”

“In the days ahead, our administration will seek opportunities to put this question before the Supreme Court,” Pence said.