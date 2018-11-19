Lou Dobbs In A Fury Over Jim Acosta Getting His Press Pass Back

FOX Business Host and resident crank, Lou Dobbs, really doesn't like that Jim Acosta was allowed to get his press pass back after a district judge ruled in his (and CNN's) favor last Friday. Dobbs starts off this insane segment by positing whether there is ever a time "where you have to tell a District Court Judge to go to hell."

Lou doesn't understand that if you do that, you probably would end up being found in contempt of court and end up in a nice jail cell overnight. But, by all means, I encourage him to try it some day.

He continued by questioning the very bedrock of court, wondering why "you have to follow the District Court Judge and create rules and cannot run the White House the way it has been."

Yeah, those pesky First (free speech) and Fifth (due process) Amendments are tricky ones, right?

FOX Bigot Network, taking every opportunity to shred the Constitution and our Bill of Rights at every chance....only to protect Hair Fuhrer. If Obama had done this, they'd be calling for impeachment.

Full transcript via Media Matters. Watch Gregg Jarrett nod in lockstep with Papa Lou, too.