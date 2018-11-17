Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

Hackwhackers - CIA appears to have the goods on BSBS (Bonesaw bin Salman);

Joe.My.God - Brits to microchip employees;

Lance Mannion - Liz or Bernie? Bernie or Liz? Howz about neither!

Mike the Mad Biologist - have some Friday links!

The Great Consolidation - a patriot reads the first 4 chapters of Proof 0f Collusion.

