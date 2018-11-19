Oliver Willis: A Timeline Of Nonsense Conservatives Believe In 2018

The Mahablog: Do Republicans realize what they DID to themselves at the Kavanaugh hearings?

Orchids and Onions: Trump's Forest Management Plan is about as effective as Melania's gardening shoes.

Lawyers, Guns, and Money: That time Republicans tell the truth...

And then there's this, Wally: The best advice about the internet I've read all year.

Round up by Fran Langum / Blue Gal, editor of C&L and host and producer of The Professional Left Podcast. Do you realize we have over 450 episodes in our almost nine-year archive?