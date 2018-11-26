Misc
Cyber Monday (Whatever that is.) already? It seems like only yesterday that ...

Anyway, on w/ the round-up!

Trump's descent into Trumpian madness: Through the Yastreblyansky literary lens, & digby: "Trump was serenaded by some guy with shiny hair. And it's weird."

International SitRep: Cheryl Rofer at Balloon Juice on Russia getting froggy w/ Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the frog-eaters are rioting in the streets because of a fuel tax increase. Reminds me of California's anger over raising auto-registration fees. That led to Arnold Schwarzenegger becoming Gov. of Calif. Be careful what you wish for, mes amis!

Bonus Track: Our own infidel753 on "various interesting stuff" he found last wk.

