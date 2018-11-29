Misc
Welcome to the existential limbo that is Thursday. Now that you're up, only one more day to answer the alarm. (This week. Probably.)

Comrade Misfit notes the Impending Insect Extinction. Not a good sign.

The Grapes of Wrath, is, alas, still relevant. Americans despise internal migrants as much as "outsiders". The Rude Pundit pulls a quote.

Several thousand words' worth: Scottie rounds up editorial cartoons.

Max's Dad remembers Harvey Milk. It's been 40(!) years since he was murdered.

Bonus Winter Weather Track: Button up your overcoat ... in Miami.

