Vox EU: Mapping the roots of childhood social mobility.

Up Yer Noz: Mapping the challenge for Senate Republicans in 2020.

No More Mister Nice Blog: There’s no mapping the mind of Donald Trump.

Off the Charts: Mapping Medicaid expansion in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"[Obamacare dumps] 15 million low-income Americans into a medical ghetto called Medicaid that none of us, or any of our families, would ever want to be a part of for our health care." (Senator Lamar Alexander, November 21, 2009.)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.