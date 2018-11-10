Hullabaloo: What the world needs now is baby Tasmanian Devils.

Bonddad: What the economy may need next year is lower interest rates, but rising producer prices could make that hard to do.

The Moderate Voice: What the world needs now is a look back at a wall coming down.

Little Green Footballs: What Brett Kavanaugh’s drinking buddy Mark Judge needs is to raise over $100,000 from an “ex-gay” website.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"It may not be our job to impose sanctions on him, but it is our job to make his pattern of revolting behavior clear — piece by painful piece. Aren’t we failing to fulfill our duty to the American people if we willingly ‘conspire’ with the president to conceal the true nature of his acts?." (Brett Kavanaugh, to his boss Ken Starr, August 15, 1998.)

