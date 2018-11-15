Ryan Zinke Rubs Salt In Wounds By Visiting Sites Of California Wildfires

Ready for a rage stroke? Because California has not suffered enough from the devastation of out-of-control wildfires in the north and south, and President Pissy is no longer emotionally blackmailing the victims by threatening to withhold federal funds for recovery, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke decided to pay the state a visit to rub salt in the wounds himself.

Chris Hayes reported that Zinke and California Governor Jerry Brown toured some of the land that lays in ruins now because of this week's wildfires. Land that is being combed by archeologists for remains now, not just first responders.

He feigned concern, despite the fact that he has disputed climate change's role in forest fires. Despite the fact over the summer he called environmental groups "terrorist groups" because they got in the way of the federal government managing the land the way it wanted to. Despite the fact that he BLAMED the environmental groups for the summer's wildfires. He had the cajones to come to California and survey the land where fire has laid so much to waste, and claimed the lives of over 50 people.

He has a helluva nerve. Can you say "photo op?"

Transcript: