Ryan Zinke Rubs Salt In Wounds By Visiting Sites Of California Wildfires

Ready for a rage stroke? Because California has not suffered enough from the devastation of out-of-control wildfires in the north and south, and President Pissy is no longer emotionally blackmailing the victims by threatening to withhold federal funds for recovery, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke decided to pay the state a visit to rub salt in the wounds himself.
Chris Hayes reported that Zinke and California Governor Jerry Brown toured some of the land that lays in ruins now because of this week's wildfires. Land that is being combed by archeologists for remains now, not just first responders.
He feigned concern, despite the fact that he has disputed climate change's role in forest fires. Despite the fact over the summer he called environmental groups "terrorist groups" because they got in the way of the federal government managing the land the way it wanted to. Despite the fact that he BLAMED the environmental groups for the summer's wildfires. He had the cajones to come to California and survey the land where fire has laid so much to waste, and claimed the lives of over 50 people.
He has a helluva nerve. Can you say "photo op?"
Transcript:
HAYES: The president has backed down from waging rhetorical war with California as it burns. After reported phone call from California congressman and soon to be minority house leader Kevin McCarthy on Monday trump dropped his threat to withhold federal funding from California as it suffers the worst wildfires in history and instead approved the disaster declaration for the state. Then today the White House released this photo of trump receiving "the latest update on the devastating wildfires in California" while his Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke surveyed the damage with Governor Jerry Brown. That would be the same Ryan Zinke who blamed this summer's wildfires in California on "environmental terrorist groups" he claimed were preventing the government from managing forests and are largely responsible for the severity of the fires. Tonight the Camp fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history is just 35% contained. At least 48 people have been killed, dozens of people are still missing, unaccounted for and in southern California three people have lost their lives in the Woolsey fire. It is only 47% contained.
