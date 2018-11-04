SNL Cold Open: Laura Ingraham Reports On The Caravan For Fox News

With Alec Baldwin unavailable to reprise his Donald Trump impression, the SNL writers decided to go for the low hanging fruit of Fox News' Laura Ingraham's (Kate McKinnon) typical coverage of the migrant caravan along the Mexican southern border.

I mean, I know it's satire, but it really isn't any different from Ingraham's show on any given day, is it?

"The goal is to have five soldiers for every one shoeless immigrant child," Ingraham droned. "Trump is calling it 'Operation Eagle With a Huge Dong'"

Add "Judge" Jeannine Pirro (Cecily Strong) and Sheriff David Clarke (Kenan Thompson) and their respective "exclusive" footage of the caravan, and you have the makings for the classic Fox News fear mongering over no real threat.

"I haven't just heard about it, I have seen it with my own eyes," Pirro insisted. "It has to be real, I found it at trutheagle.gun."

"Basically, yeah. we've also learned that all of the women in the caravan are more than nine months pregnant." Clarke claimed. "And they holding the babies in until the exact moment when they cross the border. and then they literally are literally going to drop anchor. and the babies, get this, are pregnant!"

Ingraham ends the segment with some real Brian Kemp-like advice for minority voters. "There's a lot of awful voter suppression going on. That's why I'm proud to present a new segment called 'Fox News tips for Black and Hispanic voters.' Tip one: never vote on Tuesdays. The crowds are the absolute worst on Tuesdays."