Hilarious SNL Cold Open Features Chats With Elizabeth Warren And Chris Matthews

Saturday's SNL cold open was a hilarious skit featuring Laura Ingraham interviewing a ton of peopl, including the REAL Elizabeth Warren
Saturday Night Live's cold open was a parade of hilarity, with spot on impersonations of Laura Ingraham, played by Kate McKinnon, Jeannine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong, and Darrell Hammond as Chris Matthews. Oh, and the REAL LIFE Elizabeth Warren joined in the fun.

And no, she did not endorse anyone.

The cold open began with McKinnon playing Ingraham, talking abouthe Democratic hoax of the coronavirus. She said "the left continues to wage its deceitful, dishonest, and frankly gay smear campaign against President Trump.” She then mocked people for panic buying groceries, toilet paper, etc.

Pirro (Cecily Strong) popped in, rambling and drunk. Hilariously, but not far from the truth, she said that FOX viewers aren’t at risk of infection, “especially not our viewers, who skew elderly, are in bad health, live cloistered together in homes specifically for sick people, and have smoked their entire lives.” Then a quick visit from Trump's sons, Uday and Qusay, who talked about how great Donald Trump is doing handling the hoax scare and then Eric talked about how he had a fever. Last guest was Darrell Hammond playing Chris Matthews, who did a SPOT ON impression. Ingraham made a reference to Matthews being the "newest member of the Fox News family."

But the real bombshell was when Warren came on the screen - the REAL Elizabeth Warren - not McKinnon doing a split screen, which is what I thought was going to happen. After some funny back and forth, Warren talked about how people were calling her and asking if she was ok and how she was doing - Warren ended with: “I’m not dead, I’m just in the Senate,” she said.

Easily one of the best of the season.

