Speaker Paul Ryan Can't Explain Away His Legacy, And Other News

Not sure about Paul Ryan’s official portrait. pic.twitter.com/zMkq6qBfop

Today is the "Bye Bye Paul Ryan" edition, and personally, I find the feeling is a joyful one:

Paul Ryan: "California just defies logic to me... We were only down 26 seats the night of the election & 3 weeks later, we lost basically every contested CA race. This election system they have - I can’t begin to understand what ‘ballot harvesting’ is." https://t.co/usf6KWIfDb pic.twitter.com/3i7tIDznDP — The Hill (@thehill) November 29, 2018

He made both worse. He blocked House votes on bipartisan solutions to address both issues. Our skyrocketing debt and broken immigration system aren't Paul Ryan's "regrets:" they are his handiwork. https://t.co/TGlahuQGfA — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) November 29, 2018

Paul Ryan says one of his biggest regrets is the ballooning federal deficit. The evidence shows he has himself to blame. https://t.co/2QxtZbQdcH



THIS will be Paul Ryan's @SpeakerRyan's legacy. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/mAEAIcsqLa — 🖕🏻Aunt Crabby calls Bullshit 🖕🏻 (@DearAuntCrabby) November 30, 2018

Pour one out for Paul Ryan, who leaves office without accomplishing his lifelong goal of killing every poor person in America pic.twitter.com/Juqma4aQak — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) November 29, 2018

When @SpeakerRyan took the gavel, the federal deficit stood at $438 billion. As he says farewell, the deficit now stands at $779 billion. Plus, the amount of outstanding federal debt grew by over $2 trillion. Imagine if he HADN'T been a "policy wonk." pic.twitter.com/i6bmXJvaMw — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) November 29, 2018

Never ever forget that Paul Ryan bragged about how a $1,500,000,000,000 tax cut for the wealthiest Americans gave an extra $1.50 a week to a school secretary. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 30, 2018

Paul Ryan in a hurry to know whether he lost 40 seats or only 39 https://t.co/zRKTkftPCS — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) November 30, 2018

"The outgoing Speaker is a reprehensible fraud. Good riddance." https://t.co/Nmyu6wV4Zw — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) November 30, 2018

There was a lot of other news, though:

About 8 in 10 Americans believe the climate is changing, causing extreme weather. Two-thirds of Republicans believe the same thing. A majority of Americans (54%) consider it a "very serious" problem, according to a new Monmouth University poll https://t.co/MtEDj8zdZt

This is reporting at its best. ⁦@EricaLG⁩ & ⁦@ktbenner⁩ dug deep and found children were being exploited. They unearthed compelling and gut-wrenching facts. CC: ⁦@jonathanweisman⁩ https://t.co/NH8K4gqDVf — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) November 30, 2018

Good thing we didn't elect that emotional lady with no stamina. https://t.co/j4YbqpAdMN — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 30, 2018

It’s not the biggest news, but Mueller just made the House Intel Republicans look pretty bad. https://t.co/vhS8DhS78M pic.twitter.com/OMycgLmuND — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) November 30, 2018

Twenty five years ago today, the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act was signed into law by President @BillClinton.



By his side during the ceremony was James Brady, President Reagan’s first press secretary who was shot during an attempted assassination in 1981. #Brady25 pic.twitter.com/WQtVpjTEXv — Reily Connaughton🎄 (@ReilySeanConn) November 30, 2018

BREAKING: Marriott announces massive Starwood guest reservation database hack; says believes it contains info on up to approx. 500,000,000 guests, and the company “understands the importance of protecting personal information.” https://t.co/NXVI73v33k — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 30, 2018

Good, detailed argument here that Mueller has already found collusion with Russia through Corsi and Stone https://t.co/TYFBOMomg0 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) November 30, 2018

Extremely insightful and evocative story about our country and how it grapples with its racist history based on a simple, bread-and-butter question: How much does the public pay for all these Confederate memorials?https://t.co/c8JZb17Xsw — Reed F. Richardson (@reedfrich) November 30, 2018

“The takeaway is that our government hasn’t thought it through.” https://t.co/eeSk51VZ39 — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) November 30, 2018

Gerrymandering

North Carolina: Democrats won 48% of votes and 23% of seats

Ohio: Democrats won nearly 50% of votes and 25% of seats



Pennsylvania, new court-ordered nonpartisan map: Dems won 55% of votes and 50% of seats, up from 28% of seats under old maphttps://t.co/kcp7lx4OMh — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) November 29, 2018

“For decades now, we have fought crime by trying to crack down on people. By punishing people. What we have not done is invest in places and rebuild places where crime is concentrated.” https://t.co/3v3J30kf4p — Jim MacMillan (@JimMacMillan) November 30, 2018

.@YousefMunayyer: "The demand that Palestinians have equal rights from the river to the sea is not radical or racist or bigoted. Rather, anything short of that would be." https://t.co/06qXlUDffN — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 30, 2018

This was a great idea from the NYTimes > A guide to Mueller's key prosecutors and what we know so far about the cases they've worked on https://t.co/d7o2G2cDlN — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 30, 2018

Saw this ad in my FB stream. He's right, time is running out! #MuellerIsHere pic.twitter.com/X4wv1Vszjx — (((Ad Rock MD PhD))) (@Adenovir) November 30, 2018

The problem with looking for solutions that are “win-win” https://t.co/lfh21Gqw8q — Quartz (@qz) November 30, 2018

The most prophetic 2 minutes and 44 seconds in American history is:@HillaryClinton warning us about @realDonaldTrump’s ties to Russia...



...8 days BEFORE the 2016 election.pic.twitter.com/0cfevk7Jtr — Ryan Knight 🇺🇸 (@ProudResister) November 30, 2018

BREAKING: The NRA has reportedly started to Layoff several employees in NRATV, including on-air personalities After losing $55 million in income last year according to The Trace, a non-profit that reports on all things gun control-related — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) November 30, 2018

ne or two acts of defiance, in turn, might encourage further independent steps, and maybe by 2020, the Senate Republicans will actually be fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities. We can only hope. https://t.co/Z2a99BLOPA — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 30, 2018

Reminder that everything Mueller has gotten so far has been with a House intel committee actively sabotaging and undermining his work.



That changes on Jan. 3.https://t.co/x5Ldw5sdN5 — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) November 30, 2018

Russia openly mocks the President of the United States of America - a country with ten times Russia’s military and ten times Russia’s wealth. It’s as if they know he can’t do anything about it. Like he’s compromised or something. https://t.co/i2GIA0ntXV — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) November 30, 2018

And finally: