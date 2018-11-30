Tucker Carlson Blames Life Expectancy Drop On Migrants And Obamacare

While feigning concern for forgotten Americans, Tucker Carlson exploited the tragedy of a drop in U.S. life expectancy to demonize immigrants and, for extra divisiveness, Obamacare.

Before getting to the topic of shortened life expectancy, Carlson paved the way for his politicization of adversity by suggesting that the caravan of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. are disease-ridden, just poised to infect the rest of us and to drain U.S. resources for their medical care. And although Carlson reiterated the list of diseases Fox & Friends fear mongered about earlier in the day, the threat can't be too great because white-nationalist hero Carlson described it as “some danger,” rather than something more terrifying.

Then, without explicitly making a connection, Carlson nevertheless suggested one when he segued to the drop in life expectancy.

CARLSON: While American elites lecture us on the importance of letting in anyone who wishes to move here into our country, because immigrants are better than we are, life for actual Americans continues to get worse and measurably so. New data show that in 2017, life expectancy for American middle class citizens fell yet again, thanks in part to 70,000 drug abuse deaths and the highest suicide rate in 50 years.

Carlson’s choice of guests revealed how little he truly cared about dying Americans. Tammy Bruce doesn’t have a single credential in public health, addiction, suicide or even immigration. But the Fox News contributor does know how to please her host and get more hits.

Don’t tell me she didn’t understand what Carlson wanted from her with his “question” to her: “I mean, if this were happening to any other group – Syrian refugees, migrant caravan members – if they were dying younger, wouldn’t there be a national outcry about that?”

Bruce knocked that down, noting that there had been a national outcry about the AIDS epidemic. But she did not mention how Republicans are working to boost the numbers of Americans (currently 45,000) who die every year from lack of health insurance. Nor did she or Carlson show any curiosity about the effectiveness of Trump’s war on opioid abuse.

Instead, before long, Bruce started blaming ObamaCare for drug overdoses:

BRUCE: People say it’s hopelessness and we know that of course people turn to something like that but the American people are resilient. … What’s new is the opioid crisis, our action against that and then Americans turning to illegal street narcotics like heroin and fentanyl. And I contend that they’re not saying much about this because you have the start of it was through ObamaCare and the health care dynamic of taking a pill instead of having a surgery because it was cheaper. CARLSON: Yes, that’s right.

Fear not, Carlson fans. Bruce didn’t wait long to go after Mexicans.

BRUCE: 90% of the opioids, the fentanyl, synthetic that is coming into this country is from Mexico. It’s from the southern border. It’s a combination of Chinese influence as well. But it’s the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico.



So, in order to deal with this, Tucker, we’d have to actually talk seriously about border security and we can’t do that because then that would make Donald Trump look right. So, we’ve got so many Americans being sacrificed because politicians don’t want to have a conversation about security at the border.

Watch what Carlson called “incisive analysis” as he closed the discussion below, from the November 29, 2018 Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Republished with permission from Newshounds.us.