Fox Guest On Sam Bee Contradicts Earlier Comments, Of Course

Sometimes they make it too easy...

Here's Tammy Bruce last night, talking to Tucker Carlson about Sally Field's tweet defending Samantha Bee:

... What they're trying to do is normalize the debasement of women in the name of being able to attack a woman with whom they disagree because they think she's conservative.

Now here's Bruce on Face the Nation in October 2016, after the release of Donald Trump's Access Hollywood tape, and after Trump attacked women who had accused him of sexual misconduct:

JOHN DICKERSON, FACE THE NATION: Tammy, address that idea of leaders being silent, but then also Donald Trump has talked about his accusers, he's used some tough words about those accusers and then evaluated them on their attractiveness, which seems to be the thing that got him in trouble in the first place.

TAMMY BRUCE: It's really good we're not electing a husband or a boyfriend isn't it? We're electing a president. If you look at him as if you're in the ambulance and you're going to the trauma center and there is a trauma surgeon, I'm not going to particularly care how that person is going to be speaking. That person is going to be able to get you to live another day, to be able to get out of that emergency room, to be able to function the next day.

... I'm voting for Mr. Trump for the thousands of women who deserve to not be murdered as an example by one of the 1.2 million illegal criminals, illegal alien criminals in this nation. There is violence. It's about economic freedom. It's about the jobs. Again, I mentioned earlier the 3.7 million women in poverty since Obama became president. So, yes, of course we would prefer fabulousness at every level. From Mr. Trump, I prefer to be offended by him on occasion than be left for dead by Hillary.