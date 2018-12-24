Adam Schiff Warns Whittaker: Dems Watching Your Every Move

ABC News provided these highlights of their This Week interview with Adam Schiff:

On Roger Stone’s denials:

“The e-mails that you read to him, those exchanges with Corsi, which I think he provided to the press, the substance of those e-mails are inconsistent with his testimony before our committee… I don’t have a whole lot of confidence in what you heard this morning.”

“It also looks like Mr. Stone was attempting to enlist Mr. Corsi’s help in covering for false testimony.”

On significance of Michael Cohen’s plea agreement with Mueller:

“It also tells me that he [Mueller] wanted to put all this on the record, he wanted this out in the public domain… Is it that he fears that Mr. Whitaker will shut him down or prevent him from telling the country what happened?”

“There is now testimony, there is now a witness who confirms… that the president and his business are compromised… we have Michael Cohen saying that what the president was saying, what Michael Cohen was saying and others were saying about when this business deal ended was not true. And once more, the Russians knew it wasn’t true.”

On significance of Paul Manafort’s non-cooperation:

“It means that Paul Manafort was double dealing. Basically, he was going through the pretense of cooperating… and of course the president continues to dangle a pardon for Paul Manafort, which only adds to the growing body of evidence that the president is engaged in obstructing justice.”

“The special counsel is going to have to throw the book at Paul Manafort as well as Mr. Corsi.”

And he also had this prediction about Mueller:

"I think as a practical matter, the special counsel is going to have to throw the book at Paul Manafort as well as Mr. Corsi."

And Matt Whittaker has more than just Schiff to worry about. Here's former prosecutor Cynthia Alksne telling MSNBC's Morgan Radford that there are people inside the Department of Justice that are the likely source of the leaks about the recommendations on his recusal from the Mueller investigation. That's right: the career staff at the Justice Department do not appreciate his "loyalty" to the so-called president over the rule of law, and they are likely to leak any misbehavior on his part toot sweet: