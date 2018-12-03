Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Pwns Mike Huckabee

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the newly elected Congresswoman from Queens punked Mike Huckabee on Twitter after he tried to make a bogus and moronic joke at her expense.

Ocasio-Cortez, the 29-year-old Democratic Socialist is THE focus of the entire conservative paparazzi. (conservarazzi) They act like old men in raincoats leering at young ladies through peep holes. It's pretty scummy of them and Mike Huckabee fills that bill perfectly.

After Huckabee tried to smear her via Twitter, she took aim at his daughter, who as White House Press Secretary, is a symptom of Trump's dysfunction:

A Green New Deal will take a level of ambition + innovation on the scale of the moon landing. We’ve been done it before, and can do it again.



Leave the false statements to Sarah Huckabee. She’s much better at it.



Also, you haven’t been a Governor of any state for 10+ years now. https://t.co/R7q5CkMw8Y — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 3, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez has been mocked and attacked by Fox News, Rush Limbaugh and almost every conservative pundit out there. They have actually helped elevated her status within the Democratic Party and in the media, but the constant attacks on her are unseemly and despicable.

Alexandria shows no signs of backing down from these imbeciles, and that's what she needs to do, but she should not have to face this barrage of disgusting behavior even before she's sworn in.

Conservatism is partially (And I'd say mostly) based on getting their supporters to not only disagree with Democratic principals and policies, but to loathe left-wing politicians to the point that they'd vote for a suspected pedophile.

And that's what they are doing to the freshman congresswoman. Shame on them.

Good luck with that.