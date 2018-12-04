Bill Kristol's 'The Weekly Standard' Expected To Close

This seems to be a done-deal at this point, at least according to the right-wing outlets who have no love for the Never Trumpers of The Weekly Standard.

A source for The Daily Caller seemed convinced anyway.

“I don’t expect it to exist after December 14, 2018,” one editor at the magazine told TheDCNF. “There is no budget for it AT ALL.”

Other news sources like CNN were a bit more circumspect in their reporting. It seems very likely any and all critcism of this pathetic excuse for a president won't be tolerated. And in this case, funded by billionaire Philip Anschutz, who just happened to have his own lawyer Neil Gorsuch put on the Supreme Court by Trump.

Say goodnight, Gracie.

Source: The Hill

The Weekly Standard, a conservative magazine critical of President Trump that has been printing since 1995, may be shutting down its operations, according to two reports on Tuesday. "Multiple sources tell me that neocon magazine @weeklystandard is expected to close its operations in a few weeks," wrote One America reporter Emerald Robinson on Tuesday afternoon. The report echoes one from CNN that the fate of the Weekly Standard is "uncertain" due to its inability to find a prospective buyer. CNN reports that the chairman of the Standard's publisher, MediaDC, has asked to meet with editor-in-chief Stephen Hayes, and that the entire staff of the publication be made available for that meeting, which is "tentatively scheduled" for late next week.

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me that neocon magazine @weeklystandard is expected to close its operations in a few weeks. It had lost many subscribers since the 2016 election as its #NeverTrumper editors @BillKristol @stephenfhayes @SykesCharlie publicly aligned with the Left. — Emerald Robinson (@EmeraldRobinson) December 4, 2018