Cell Tower Records Show Cohen Was In Prague In 2016

A cell phone signal obtained by Eastern European intelligence suggests that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen was near Prague during the summer of 2016.

The cell phone records were first reported by McClatchy on Thursday.

According to the report, “Michael Cohen briefly sent signals ricocheting off cell towers in the Prague area in late summer 2016, at the height of the presidential campaign, leaving an electronic record to support claims that Cohen met secretly there with Russian officials, four people with knowledge of the matter say.”

During the same period of late August or early September, electronic eavesdropping by an Eastern European intelligence agency picked up a conversation among Russians, one of whom remarked that Cohen was in Prague, two people familiar with the incident said. The phone and surveillance data, which have not previously been disclosed, lend new credence to a key part of a former British spy’s dossier of Kremlin intelligence describing purported coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia’s election meddling operation.

Although President Donald Trump has referred to the dossier as a “pile of garbage,” much of it has been authenticated by news and intelligence services.

The cell phone signal intelligence has reportedly been shared with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Read the entire McClatchy report here.