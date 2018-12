This is real. The website linked below provides detailed instructions for blocking Fox News at your parents' house over the holidays. As a favor to them AND you. Merry Christmas! From the Youtube above:

This Holiday Season, give your parents the gift of blocking their Fox News.

And when you do, share their reaction with the hashtag #outfoxtheholidays

Not sure how? Visit outfoxtheholidays.com for instructions and more info on why Fox News sucks.