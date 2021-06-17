Media Bites
Fox News Fraud: Republican Strategists Impersonating Concerned Parents

Fox’s anti-“critical race theory” parents are also GOP activists
By John Amato
Fox News Fraud: Republican Strategists Impersonating Concerned Parents
Image from: Media Matters

I've been writing about the multitude of white diner owners from small towns in red states, children being propped up at school board hearings, anti-maskers, concern parents screaming about critical race theory and other white grievances on Fox News airways for years.

And once again, Fox News is perpetrating a fraud on their viewers. Republican Congressman and state legislatures don't even know what critical race theory is, only that it's become a right wing talking point to denigrate black Americans and flip out the brainwashed white snowflakes about another culture war lie.


Media Matters reports almost a dozen Fox News guests appearing on the network were designated as parents or educators to attack the idea of critical race theory being taught in schools. They are also being paid as Republican strategists, conservative think tankers, or right-wing media personalities.

This is incredible, but Fox News has done this before, but never on such a grand scale.

Fox News has mentioned “critical race theory” nearly 1,300 times in the past 3.5 months.

Are they trying to start a race war in America? Charles Manson, if he were alive today would have smiled watching this craziness and probably wished their had been a Fox News channel in 1969.

Media Matters lists all the planted phonies they've uncovered so far, and it's worth the read.

