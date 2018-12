Nancy Wilson career as a singer started in the 1950s but really took off in the 1960s after signing to Capitol Records. In 1965, she won the Grammy for Best Rhythm & Blues Recording for her take on "How Glad I Am." Over the years, she was nominated again seven more times and won three times total.

Nancy passed away yesterday at her home in Pioneertown, California following a long illness. She was 81 years old.

What are you listening to tonight?