The Fox News streaming site "Fox Nation" is getting off to a disgusting start.

Tomi Lahren used her time to call asylum seekers to the United States "diseased," which quickly recalls Nazi propaganda against Jews in the 1930's.

Anytime you hear a Fox pundit worry about immigrants bringing in disease, remember they're literally pulling from the Nazi playbook: pic.twitter.com/tA5YkS0t5v — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 4, 2018

It is honestly shocking how much Fox News' rhetoric about immigrants mirrors Nazi propaganda:



- they're bringing disease

- they're foreign agents

- they're criminals

- they're going to take power here



It's genocidal propaganda being delivered under the guise of a news network. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) December 4, 2018

Tomi is the Aryan spokesmodel for genocide and hate. Congratulations, Fox Nation, for giving airtime to such monstrosity.