Fox Uses Death Of CA Police Officer To Attack Sanctuary City Policies

As we continue into the second week of the Trump shutdown, his favorite propaganda network has found themselves a new Kate Steinle to keep the to keep the rubes watching worked into a lather and scared to death that the country is being overrun by "illegal" immigrants who are coming here to rape all of our women and pillage our country.

Over on Fox, it's always too early to talk about gun control after a shooting, and it's akin to a crime to politicize the deaths of migrant children held in U.S. custody, but it's never too soon to politicize the shooting of a police officer, especially if that officer was shot by someone here in the country illegally, and it's always a good time to demonize anyone who supports sanctuary cities.

That's exactly what the viewers were treated to this Saturday morning when the hosts of Fox & Friends attacked California Democrats following the tragic shooting of Newman California officer Ronil Singh by an undocumented immigrant who was said to be fleeing to Mexico:

A man suspected of killing police officer Ronil Singh this week in Newman, California, has been arrested, Deputy Blake Edwards with the Kern County Sheriff's Office said Friday. The suspect was identified as Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 33, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff Adam Christianson. Arriaga was at a Kern County home upon being arrested, Christianson said. Kern County is about 200 miles south of where the shooting occurred. Singh, 33, pulled over the suspect just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and a few moments later called out "shot fired" over the radio. [...] Arriaga came to the United States illegally and was believed to have been fleeing to Mexico, Christianson said. The sheriff elaborated on Arriaga's history, explaining that he was arrested twice previously for DUIs and has known gang affiliation. Arriaga's brother, Adrian Virgen, 25, and coworker, Erik Razo Quiroz, 32, were arrested Thursday for accessory after the fact to a felony. Virgen was arrested in Hanford and Quiroz in Modesto, Christianson said.

He said they were trying to protect Arriaga, who was trying to go to Mexico.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Fox's Ed Henry was more than happy to use the officer's death to proclaim that Trump's attacks on the policy have been right all along:

HENRY: Well, guess what? President Trump has tweeted, given speeches going back to the campaign, throughout his time as president, talking about sanctuary cities, sanctuary states, the danger that this presents to communities. You see Democrats and other critics mocking for his focus on that, and yet maybe the president is proven right for focusing so hard on that. Listen to the sheriff in that community laying out how the fact that it's a sanctuary state lead to the death of this officer.

After reading Trump's threat to shut down the entire southern border if Democrats don't want to give him his ridiculous wall, even Henry had to admit that building the wall would not have prevented this death, much to the chagrin of Pete Hegseth.

HENRY: So look, there's no evidence that a wall would have prevented this illegal immigrant from coming here. HEGSETH: We don't know that. HENRY: I'm saying, there's no evidence to prove it, however, the president is trying to say it's one of many tools we could use to crack down on illegal immigration and my point is, here is front and center, because there's sanctuary laws, not necessarily because of the fight about the wall, because of sanctuary states, an illegal immigrant is allowed to kill a police officer.

Never mind that "research has shown sanctuary cities have lower crime rates and that immigrants generally commit fewer crimes than U.S. citizens," Fox is going to continue to demagogue this issue and use every single isolated incident to push Trump's race baiting stance on immigration.