Judge Napolitano: Robert Mueller Is Using The Same Tactics Rudy Giuliani Used As A Prosecutor

On Monday's Outnumbered Overdrive, Andrew Napolitano responded to Rudy Giuliani's new complaints against Bob Mueller and told Harris Faulkner that the tactics Bob Mueller is using were the same ones that Rudy Giuliani used as a prosecutor.

Giuliani was interviewed by John Catsimatidis on New York’s AM 970, Sunday and as usual aggressively attacked Mueller's special counsel to try and discredit it with no facts - just hubris and faux outrage.

"I think the special prosecutor has stepped over the line, now, with the way he’s intimidating people in order to tell what he believes is his version of the truth You can only exert a certain amount of pressure before it becomes unethical and destructive --- It's a witch hunt," Rudy said.

No Rudy, it's not.

Andrew Napolitano joined Fox News today to respond to Giuliani's complaints.

Napolitano told Harris Faulkner that what birther hack Jerome Corsi is whining about is "standard operating procedure for prosecutors."

The US justice system allows for the police, the feds and prosecutors to lie and try to cajole cooperation from witnesses and or those being charged with crimes. to help them prosecute others.

As far as Rudy Giuliani's complaints judge Napolitano laughingly said, “He knows the techniques that he’s blasting are the same techniques he used when he was a chief federal prosecutor!”

Most Americans have watched episodes of NBC's Law and Order and movies like it. They have an idea of what the police can and cannot do even if it's from a fictional TV show.

Rudy's complaints are nonsensical and only the most exuberant Trump cult member would buy them.