Malcolm Nance: 'Trump Dances On Russians' String'

Rarely does one person on cable news sum up everything that is at stake in this Trump-Russia investigation. For all of the posturing by Republicans about investigations and the excuse-making on Fox News, there are serious, dangerous issues in play and they are central to our national security concerns.

During a panel discussion with Malcolm Nance and Clint Watts about the implications of Trump being in Putin's grasp, Malcolm Nance let fly.

"[The founding fathers] foresaw that someone was going to do something dirty, and that's why they have the impeachment clause," Nance said.

"All an impeachment does is remove the powers of the presidency from the person who is in the seat," he reminded. After pointing out that the President of the United States does not have immunity at all, he went on to outline exactly what Russia did.

"They didn't just steal an election," he told Ali Velshi. "This was the co-option of the national security apparatus of the United States via foreign power, by an ex-K.G.B. Director. "

Let that sink in, because I feel like that fact gets buried in the day-to-day outrages and stupid Trump tweets. The Russian government is inside our national security apparatus. RIGHT NOW.

"This election was far more than just raising sanctions," he explained. "This is getting a perfectly recruitable Russian asset, a man with an unquenchable ego, a narcissist who could be easily manipulated in blackmail into power, and he dances on their string."

"That is why he needs to be removed from power. He is a national security threat and it is the pinnacle of intelligence operations," he insisted.

Again, I feel like this gets buried in the daily minutiae of the daily news. Donald Trump is a damaged, compromised Russian asset, and who knows what he has given to Vladimir Putin in the way of intelligence and concessions? Anyone who wasn't president would have been summarily fired, stripped of their security clearances and frogmarched off the premises months ago.

It's good that Nance is reminding everyone.