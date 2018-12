Darwinfish 2: Debunking the wingnuts' bullshit and hypocrisy.

Mock Paper Scissors: Trump's 2018 is ending in a maelstrom of rage and chaos.

Out of My Hat: What a government shutdown means to those on the receiving end of it.

Booman Tribune: Trump is pissing off the very people who will decide his fate in an impeachment -- Republican Senators.

