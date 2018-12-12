As I write this, I'm watching Nancy Pelosi kicking orange ass and taking names, and we note that Planned Parenthood is gonna live to fight another day.

Blue in the Bluegrass tells us about a party that goes wrong, and justice that goes even more wrong. Kavanaugh keggers are still happening.

Quartzy tells us about how two women writing about their lives, and hoping others would learn from them, became the books of the year.

Persephone Magazine listens-while-feminist to "Baby, It's Cold Outside," and meanwhile Calvin's Canadian Cave of Coolness schools us on what cold really is!

Bonus Track: our favorite linguist Fritinancy has a seasonal favor to ask us while we liberals wage our War on Christmas!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).