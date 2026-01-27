Italians Furious Over Report That ICE Agents Will Guard Trump At Olympics

The Italian newspaper report has led to anger, confusion, petitions, and demands that Trump’s “thugs” not be allowed to set foot in Italy.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 27, 2026

He's done it again! Trump managed to piss over Italians over a secret plot to send ICE agents to provide security to the U.S. delegation at next month's Winter Olympics. Via The Daily Beast:

Italian government officials originally denied, then confirmed, then denied again a Saturday report from the left-leaning Italian daily Il Fatto Quotidiano that ICE would support local law enforcement at the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics and Paralympics from Feb. 6 to March 15.

[...] The Italian newspaper report has led to anger, confusion, petitions, and demands that Trump’s “thugs” not be allowed to set foot in Italy.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Assistant Homeland Security Secretary Tricia McLaughlin confirmed that ICE would be assisting Italy during the Olympic Games.

“Obviously, ICE does not conduct immigration enforcement operations in foreign countries,” McLaughlin said. “At the Olympics, ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations is supporting the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and host nation to vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations. All security operations remain under Italian authority.”

WTF is that? "To vet and mitigate risks from transnational criminal organizations"? Isn't that what the CIA is supposed to do? Or does Trump just want to keep his Geheime Staatspolizei close?

