Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lies Again: 'FBI Ambushed Flynn'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders did her best to attack the FBI and try to influence the judge presiding over the Mike Flynn case.
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Views:

Let's all remember that it's illegal at worst and irregular at best for a White House to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation.

Especially when the accused is the former National Security Advisor, for frack's sake.

On this morning's Fox News’ America’s Newsroom Trump's press secretary alleged the FBI broke every protocol and standard they had to trick Michael Flynn into a guilty plea. (No, they didn't.)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued to promote the Trump-concocted meme that the FBI was out to "get" Trump because he won the election.

It's as if Fox News and Trump believe Judge Sullivan takes his cues from them, like their White House does from Fox and Friends . Are they hoping to influence his moves in court today? Sounds like obstruction of justice.

SHS actually is trying to make the case that Gen. Flynn, a high-ranking career intelligence officer, would be conned into not seeking legal representation before the interview and not know it was a crime to lie to the FBI is ridiculous on so many fronts, but when has that ever stopped her before?

Sanders never explained that if Flynn is so honorable why did the Trump administration fire and disown him, telling the public they had to fire Flynn because he lied to Mike Pence?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.