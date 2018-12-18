Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lies Again: 'FBI Ambushed Flynn'

Let's all remember that it's illegal at worst and irregular at best for a White House to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation.

Especially when the accused is the former National Security Advisor, for frack's sake.

On this morning's Fox News’ America’s Newsroom Trump's press secretary alleged the FBI broke every protocol and standard they had to trick Michael Flynn into a guilty plea. (No, they didn't.)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued to promote the Trump-concocted meme that the FBI was out to "get" Trump because he won the election.

It's as if Fox News and Trump believe Judge Sullivan takes his cues from them, like their White House does from Fox and Friends . Are they hoping to influence his moves in court today? Sounds like obstruction of justice.

SHS actually is trying to make the case that Gen. Flynn, a high-ranking career intelligence officer, would be conned into not seeking legal representation before the interview and not know it was a crime to lie to the FBI is ridiculous on so many fronts, but when has that ever stopped her before?

Sanders never explained that if Flynn is so honorable why did the Trump administration fire and disown him, telling the public they had to fire Flynn because he lied to Mike Pence?