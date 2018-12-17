Media Bites
Shepard Smith Is Finally Done With Fake Hillary Clinton Outrage

Hillary Clinton? Really? Shep Smith notes that "that investigation is OVER." Hannity and Ingraham disagree, of course.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Memo to guests on Shepard Smith's Fox News show: you can stop bringing up Hillary Clinton's name now.

Catherine Herridge is a long time Fox News Chief Intelligence Correspondent, but never hides her conservative stripes on-air. Herridge made the mistake of using the "some people say" routine to Shepard and he would have none of it. Most Trump apologists on Fox News are attacking the FBI for "entrapping" Michael Flynn. And then Herridge brought up Hillary.

Smith replied, “The point with that was that investigation is over, and we’re onto a new one and this one is very much underway.”

Smith then cut her off and read a new document from the special counsel outlining why Gen. Flynn lied and was charged.

"[Flynn] lied. So the US places sanctions on Russia, Michael Flynn calls Russia. Michael Flynn lies about calling Russia and tells others to lie for him about calling Russia. That is more Russia lies and from the very beginning, 17 different people, 80 different lies, all on different occasions, all about Russia, all without reason, all without context."

We never saw Catherine Herridge again.


