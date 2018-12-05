Stephen Colbert Takes Down Trump Over Claims Of China Tariff Deal

Stephen Colbert said last night that Donald Trump’s claims of a tariff deal with China was such an obvious lie that “even the Fox and Friends weren’t buying it.”

“You know how Donald Trump keeps saying he’s going to make America great again? Turns out the ‘Great’ might be short for ‘Great Depression,' because today the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 799.36 points. Well, at least it wasn’t 800!”

Trump claimed over the weekend that he'd reached a deal with China on tariffs, and the Dow responded. “Except this tariff deal wasn’t true. And here’s how you can tell -- the president said it,” Colbert explained.

“In fact, it was such a blatant lie, even Fox News, even the Fox and Friends weren’t buying it!”

