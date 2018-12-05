Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Stephen Colbert Takes Down Trump Over Claims Of China Tariff Deal

"Even the Fox & Friends weren't buying it," Colbert said of the alleged tariff deal with China.
By Susie Madrak

Stephen Colbert said last night that Donald Trump’s claims of a tariff deal with China was such an obvious lie that “even the Fox and Friends weren’t buying it.”

“You know how Donald Trump keeps saying he’s going to make America great again? Turns out the ‘Great’ might be short for ‘Great Depression,' because today the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 799.36 points. Well, at least it wasn’t 800!”

Trump claimed over the weekend that he'd reached a deal with China on tariffs, and the Dow responded. “Except this tariff deal wasn’t true. And here’s how you can tell -- the president said it,” Colbert explained.

“In fact, it was such a blatant lie, even Fox News, even the Fox and Friends weren’t buying it!”

Enjoy!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.