Tucker Carlson Is Dissing Trump In Europe

Has Tucker Carlson turned on Donald Trump? Or does he think no one watching Fox will ever learn of what he said to a Swiss news weekly?

Carlson was interviewed by "Die Weltwoche," a German-language news-weekly out of Switzerland. The Washington Post provides some highlights of how Tucker talks when he thinks the Fox News audience can't hear him:

Carlson "cannot stand Trump’s self-aggrandizement and boasting."

"His chief promises were that he would build the wall, defund Planned Parenthood and repeal Obamacare, and he hasn’t done any of those things. He knows very little about the legislative process, hasn’t learned anything, hasn’t surrounded himself with people that can get it done, hasn’t done all the things you need to do, so it’s mostly his fault that he hasn’t achieved those things."

that he hasn’t achieved those things." Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's politics are "the future" and the Republican party "will die" if it doesn't "begin to fairly represent middle-class American voters."

Does Tucker think no one at Fox or in their audience can read Swiss German, so it's okay to say whatever?

Geez, Tucker, are you auditioning for a job at Crooks and Liars? Because we shredded your application as soon as we read your name at the top, kthxbye.