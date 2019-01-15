59% Of Registered Voters Support Ocasio-Cortez' 70% Marginal Tax Rate Idea

In a blow to conservatives everywhere a new Hill-HarrisX survey supported Ocasio-Cortez' beliefs and found that most Americans by a wide margin favor raising the tax rate on the 1%.

The newly elected Congresswoman from NY-14 created stirs in the media by suggestion that the super rich weren't paying enough taxes on CBS' 60 Minutes.

This really rattled Conservatives on Fox News, Fox Business and around the right wing media complex.

Ocasio-Cortez said, "You look at our tax rates back in the '60s and when you have a progressive tax rate system, your tax rate, let's say from zero to $75,000, may be 10 percent or 15 percent, etc. But once you get to the tippy-tops — on your 10 millionth dollar — sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 or 70 percent. That doesn't mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate, but it means that as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more."

This prompted an immediate freak out by Trump supporting Stuart Varney and Fox and Friends in apocalyptic fashion.

Varney: You don't want the government coming in and say, "Well, you've made too much. You're too aggressive. You're too successful. We're going to take 90 percent off you." That's ridiculous. Kilmeade: Or they just won't do anything. The most successful people will pull back, say I don't have to do anything, I don't have to create any more jobs, start any more businesses, and I'm going to pull back. Varney: That's precisely what will happen.

These idiots can't even state her position properly since she's talking about every dollar a person makes over 10 million and not 90% of your entire income. But in Trump's world lies are the norm not the exception.

I was talking to Howie Klein about this and he said Ocasio-Cortez doesn't go far enough. She wants to tax every dollar above 10 million, but that's about 1.07% of households in the country.

Any Democrat dismissing this out of hand needs to buckle up and actually think before they speak.

You’re the GOP Minority Whip. How do you not know how marginal tax rates work?



Oh that’s right, almost forgot: GOP works for the corporate CEOs showering themselves in multi-million💰bonuses; not the actual working people whose wages + healthcare they’re ripping off for profit. https://t.co/R1YIng2Ok1

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 6, 2019

After the expected conservative freakout, a survey was conducted on Jan. 12 and 13 and look at what they found.

In the latest The Hill-HarrisX survey, which was conducted Jan. 12 and 13 after the newly elected congresswoman called for the U.S. to raise its highest tax rate to 70 percent, found that a sizable majority of registered voters, 59 percent, supports the idea.

Even red states like it and the divide by Republicans was closer than Stuart Varney would like.

45 percent of GOP voters say they favor it while 55 percent are opposed to it. Independent voters who were contacted backed the tax idea by a 60 to 40 percent margin while Democratic ones favored it, 71 percent to 29 percent.

Let's give AOC the last word: