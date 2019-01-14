'Fox And Friends' Pretends Trump's Concern About 'Leaks' Destroyed Putin Transcripts

Donald Trump's favorite cable show came up with a ridiculous reason why Trump destroyed all records of his private meeting with Putin, claiming he was worried about leaks to the press.

The blockbuster news b that the FBI had started a counter intelligence investigation after Donald fired James Comey, has caused his minions to flop around like fish out of water.

Donald Trump scrubbed transcripts of his private conversations with Putin and defended the Russian president against our own United States intelligence agencies.

Cover up? Ya think?

After the FBI news broke, Trump made a Saturday evening call to top surrogate Jeanine Pirro but did not answer directly if he was a Russian agent. This morning in a pool spray he finally told the press that he was not a crook.

"I never worked for Russia and you know that answer better than anybody. Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace you asked that question," Trump said.

This morning on Fox and Friends, his BFFs came up with a new excuse as to why Trump would muzzle his translator and destroy the transcripts.

Ainsley Earhardt said, "That he was working for Russia, that's what they were investigating right after he fired James Comey."

Steve Doocy "As it turns out, the president simply didn't like leaks. Remember, the president had only been in office a couple of weeks when The Washington Post had on their front pages all the details of his private conversation with the Australian prime minister where he hung up 35 minutes later -- 35 minutes early. So, clearly the president didn't like leaks, and, to reiterate what a lot of people have said about the story since then, this is not a conventional president."

Leaks and leaks and leaks.

Kilmeade jumped in, "Yeah, it is. It also has a pattern. The president met with President Xi in private at Mar-a-Lago. The president met with Kim Jong Un in private in Singapore. That's the way he does things."

This is not normal behavior for the person sitting in the Oval Office. Concealing top-level discussions from staffers is one thing, but as the Washington Post reports, he kept his conversations secret from his top advisers.

President Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, including on at least one occasion taking possession of the notes of his own interpreter and instructing the linguist not to discuss what had transpired with other administration officials, current and former U.S. officials said.

Those are not the actions of a man worried about "leaks to the press," but the actions of a man trying to hide damaging personal information, even from his top people.