Fox News And Their Acolytes Stalk Ocasio-Cortez' Every Word

It seems like every time Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez does an interview anywhere, Stuart Varney and his minions are there to stalk her every word.

The junior Congresswoman did an interview on an MLK Now event in New York, and as usual these creepy conservative men luridly attacked every sentence she uttered.

Monday morning they attacked her for warning against the upcoming tragedy that will happen to the world if climate change isn't properly addressed.

For context The Guardian reported: We have 12 years to limit climate change catastrophe, warns UN



The world’s leading climate scientists have warned there is only a dozen years for global warming to be kept to a maximum of 1.5C, beyond which even half a degree will significantly worsen the risks of drought, floods, extreme heat and poverty for hundreds of millions of people.

During the interview Ocasio-Cortez said, "Millennials and people, you know, Gen Z and all these folks that come after us are looking up and we’re like: The world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?"

FBN's Stuart Varney played that quote, but they cut off her "and your biggest issue is how are we gonna pay for it?' remark and he brought on Jason Chaffetz to bitch and moan and parse her every syllable.

Varney made believe she was looking into her liberal crystal ball, "There's congresswoman Alexandria Cortez making a bold prediction about climate change."

After playing her words, Chaffetz came on and after making a joke about plastic strays, another conservative obsession he said, "Twelve years away from the end of the earth!"

Mr. Benghazi continued, "This is an important voice in the Democratic party. She's the future of the Democratic Party that's what their leaders say, and she is lurching further and further to the left, it's a radical agenda I think most in America don't understand."

You lying douche. Americans do understand it no matter how many times conservative liars dispute it, including Trump.



A record number of Americans understand that climate change is real, according to a new survey, and they are increasingly worried about its effects in their lives today. Some 73 percent of Americans polled late last year said that global warming was happening, the report found, a jump of 10 percentage points from 2015 and three points since last March.

That's a rise of 9 points.

Then after playing video of her complaining about the billionaires in our society when there's ringworm in Alabama, Chaffetz either by ignorance or lying attacked her as using class warfare.

Varney acted perplexed, "What? Ringworm in Alabama? So we've got a -- take billionaires what, what on effort is going on here, Jason?"

Mr. Benghazi replied, "Look, that is class warfare. It's taking a stereotype and exploiting people. She should be taking an awful lot of heat for idea that these are the people of Alabama, who get ringworm - that is absolutely ridiculous! It is derogatory, and it is -- it is just fundamentally wrong in every step but this is what they believe and it's class warfare. It's is division and destructive."

Jason, you ignorant slut. Read a damn article for a change instead of spending all your time on Fox Nation.



Hookworm, a disease of extreme poverty, is thriving in the US south. Why?

It's written by Ed Pilkington in Lowndes County, Alabama.

Scientists in Houston, Texas, have lifted the lid on one of America’s darkest and deepest secrets: that hidden beneath fabulous wealth, the US tolerates poverty-related illness at levels comparable to the world’s poorest countries. More than one in three people sampled in a poor area of Alabama tested positive for traces of hookworm, a gastrointestinal parasite that was thought to have been eradicated from the US decades ago.

What is it about AOC that drives these guys to regurgitate everything she says with bile? Are they...afraid of her?

UPDATE: (Karoli)

Add Ben Stein to that list now.