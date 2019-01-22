John Kerry's One Word Of Advice For Donald Trump

During an interview at Davos, former Secretary of State John Kerry was asked what advice he would give to Donald Trump, if he was ever asked.

He hemmed and hawed, and finally said he couldn't imagine Trump being open to any advice, but the interviewer persisted,

Ultimately, he just spit out his one-word answer: "Resign."

Yep, that's good advice. Trump should take it before he's impeached. He's about to drive the country into recession over a mythical border wall, he's incapable of nuanced thought, and he is installed as a Putin puppet. Resignation is the least he should do.