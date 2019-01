Lance Mannion: As if the wall is a physical expression of the "I Have A Dream" speech.

Resilient Resistance: White women, fairness, and a note of praise for Ella Baker.

Pharyngula: Purity pizzas of self-loathing.

Stinque: Suborn again.

Corey Robin: The future of the Supreme Court in the liberal imagination.

This installment by Batocchio. E-mail tips to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.