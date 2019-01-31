Happy Thursday, Crooks and Liars! So many things are going on all at once that our link offerings to day is like the mixed-grill at the diner. Let's get to it!

Big Bad Bald Bastard says that a lesson to take from Prznint Stupid's sh*t-show is that workers have more power than we believed.

Driftglass noticed that a side-effect of Howard Schultz' doomed quest for the Oval is that up-Chuck pulled Ron 'Both Sides' Fournier out of mothballs and put him on display. Panel shows will be the death of us.

Blue in the Bluegrass reminds us that brigands, thieves, and grifters happen at the local level, too!

Bonus Track: Open Culture has a video of the The Beatles performing their rooftop concert where they first performed in public songs from their Let It Be album. This concert happened 50 years ago yesterday!

