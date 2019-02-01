Good Morning Crooks and Liars! If you thought that Starbucks coffee made you jittery, well, our bloggers today look at Howard Schultz' Trenta-sized, ego-driven candidacy for the 2020 Goat Rodeo, will make you frappachino. Decaf for me!

Library Grape tells Howard Schultz to go away.

Stonekettle Station posits that Howard Schultz thinks of himself as a victim.

Mike The Mad Biologist notes that Howard Schultz' plan will not stop the bleeding.

Bonus Track: After all that bitter coffee, The Outline serves us some hot chocolate; and Billions of Versions of Normal gives us a table to put it on.

Don't Forget: Today is the beginning of Black History Month in the United States and Canada, but to paraphrase Morgan Freeman, what about the other 11 months of the year, hmmm?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).