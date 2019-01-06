Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Balloon Juice - 911? I'd like to report a murder ...

Bark Bark Woof Woof - nice work if you can get it;

Just an Earthbound Misfit, I - if he does this, impeach!

NY Crank - a few random, useless thoughts about WALL;

Strangely Blogged - unbearably hostile, very contrite.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and has a final podcast suggestion for you: the #ResistanceLive podcast with my law school classmate Elizabeth Cronise McLaughlin (GW '97).

