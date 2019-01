Kiko's House: Trump will lose the shutdown fight -- and impeachment is coming, eventually.

Class Warfare Blog: The rich are different -- they get to play by different rules.

Progressive Eruptions: He's not a real president.

Ed Brayton: No matter what Trump does, coal is over.

Bonus link: The reality behind "red tape".

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!