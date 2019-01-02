Mitt Romney's Niece Attacks Mitt Romney For Being Mean To Trump

POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive. https://t.co/ArhI7Bi7bo — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 2, 2019

How pathetically craven do you have to be to criticize your own uncle for not kowtowing (yet) to Trump? And she's such a coward she won't mention Mitt Romney by name ("freshman senator"), just alludes to his op-ed yesterday. But what can one expect from someone who pledged her fealty to this thing in the White House by changing her name from Ronna Romney McDaniel to just Ronna McDaniel?

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the niece of Mitt Romney, blasted the incoming GOP Senator on Wednesday, saying that the op-ed he wrote criticizing President Trump was "disappointing and unproductive." "POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7," McDaniel wrote. "For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realdonaldtrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive." The statement came just a day after Romney declared that Trump had "not risen to the mantle" of the presidency in an op-ed for The Washington Post.

That’s Uncle Freshman to you. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 2, 2019

