Rep. Mark DeSaulnier Explains Trump's Lack Of Empathy: 'The President And Many Of His Associates Are Sociopaths'

A Democratic congressman on Sunday accused Donald Trump and some of his associates of being "sociopaths" because they are willing to shut down the government -- at the expense of federal workers -- if Congress refuses to fund a border wall.

In an interview on Sunday, MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA) if he would be willing to fund a border barrier in exchange for protections for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

"I've got to say that after this last [shutdown], the president and many of his associates are sociopaths," DeSaulnier replied. "Sociopaths don't have any empathy for the cruelty that that they impose on other people. They are pathological liars, clinically. And they have a great sense of grandiosity."

"That fits exactly what I've seen the president do during this shutdown," the California Democrat explained.

DeSaulnier said that he was all-in for funding border barriers in places where experts say it's needed.

"What has happened is we have created this political narrative, developed by Mr. [Steve Bannon] and [Stephen Miller] and the White House, to just drive Americans apart," the congressman lamented.