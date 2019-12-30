Politics
Congressman: Nancy Pelosi Has Mastered 'The Art Of War'

Rep. Emmanuel Cleaver says Nancy Pelosi "is in complete control of Donald Trump's mind."
By Frances Langum

Alex Witt called this "a remarkable statement." She's right:

REP EMMANUEL CLEAVER (D-MO): I think it is important or the people to understand, that Sun Tzu, in the "The Art of War," he said that political battles are usually based on deception. I think that Donald Trump falls for the deception that Nancy Pelosi is laying out there. For example, he thought, okay, we are going to get articles of impeachment, and they are going to send them over to the Senate, and Pelosi had deceived him. And at every turn, he is going to be facing the principles of the "The Art of War." So I think that if I were Donald Trump I would try to figure out what she is going to do next because she is in complete control of Donald Trump's mind.

