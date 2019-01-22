SCOTUS Takes Away Trump's 'Bargaining Chip' On DACA

SCOTUS dealt a punch to Trump's "negotiating strategy" when it comes to his government shutdown. DACA stays in effect at least until the next Supreme Court session. CNN:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday once again did not act on the Trump administration's effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, leaving protections for nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children in place for at least the next several months.

The court's inaction is a loss for the Trump administration that had asked for the justices to take up the issue this fall and comes as the President has tried to exchange protections in exchange for a border wall.

"The justices' refusal to act on the government's pending appeals in the DACA litigation means, among other things, that President Trump can't use this litigation, at least for now, for leverage in negotiations over the government shutdown," said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor of law at the University of Texas School of Law.