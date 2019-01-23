Yes, Your Tax Refund Will Be Late Thanks To Trump Shutdown

As I predicted several days ago:

Is Trump forcing us to decide pushing Section 8 people into homelessness is "better" than losing "our" tax refunds? This STUPID shutdown is threatening the housing of a lot of people. If it threatened everyone's tax refund it would be over in less than a week. — Frances Langum (@bluegal) January 21, 2019

The Washington Post noted on Tuesday that Internal Revenue Service employees are finding ways to stay home, given that they are not being paid for their work:

Hundreds of Internal Revenue Service employees have received permission to skip work during the partial government shutdown due to financial hardship, and union leaders said Tuesday that they expected absences to surge as part of a coordinated protest that could hamper the government’s ability to process taxpayer refunds on time. The Trump administration last week ordered at least 30,000 IRS workers back to their offices, where they have been working to process refunds without pay. It was one of the biggest steps the government has taken to mitigate the shutdown’s impact on Americans’ lives. But IRS employees across the country — some in coordinated protest, others out of financial necessity — won’t be clocking in, according to Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, and several local union officials. The work action is widespread and includes employees from a processing center in Ogden, Utah, to the Brookhaven campus on New York’s Long Island.

The panel on MSNBC's 'The 11th Hour' could barely contain their gravitas, Brian Williams noting, "standing in an hour-long TSA line is one thing. start screwing around with people's tax refunds, now you've got the full undivided attention of the American people."

Would there was any attention paid to those who will be homeless without next month's rent.

NOTE: It is against federal law to evict someone from Section 8 housing due to lack of payment from the Housing Authority. That does not prevent landlords from evicting federal workers who are behind in their mortage/rent due to the Trump/McConnell shutdown.