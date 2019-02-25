The C&L Music Club Remembers Mark Hollis

There are two distinct eras for the British band Talk Talk. The first was the synth-popish combo that had a swell of alternative radio hits such as "Talk Talk", "Such A Shame" and "It's My Life" in the early part of the 1980s.

The second was very much more of an experimental period for the band. It started with their 3rd album, '86's The Colour of Spring. The group became much more improvisational and their music much more expansive. By the time their 4th album, Spirit Of Eden, was released in 1988, if it wasn't for the name, many would not believe that the band was one in same. This is the period where the band created a sound that is associated with what some now call "post-rock."

Talk Talk's singer and co-founder, Mark Hollis, was pivotal in all the band's sonic experiments, continuing the group until 1992. In 1998 he released his only solo and then pretty much retired from the industry from then on.

It has been reported today that Mark Hollis has passed away at the age of 64. At the time of this writing, no cause of death has been reported.